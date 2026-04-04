Jones produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Hornets.

Jones was back in the rotation Friday while the Pacers were without the services of Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring), and he was sure to make his minutes count. Jones failed to contribute much as a scorer, but he made an impact as a playmaker and dished out double-digit assists for the third time in 32 games this season. However, he'll likely fall back out of the fold once the Indiana backcourt returns to health, which could come as early as Sunday in Cleveland.