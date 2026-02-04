Jones closed Tuesday's 131-122 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes.

With the Pacers shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Jones got the starting nod for the first time in his career and turned in a productive outing. The rookie second-rounder led the Pacers in assists, recording career highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes played. While the Marquette product isn't guaranteed to see the court when Indiana is near full strength, performances like these bode well for his chances of receiving increased opportunities going forward, especially when key contributors are sidelined.