Brown (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

Brown had been sidelined since Nov. 6 due to COVID-19 protocols, but he was efficient from the field en route to 14 points during his return. Across three games with Fort Wayne, the 19-year-old has averaged 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.