McClung signed a multiyear contract with the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McClung will get an opportunity with the injury-depleted Pacers after being signed and subsequently waived by the Bulls in mid-October. The 26-year-old guard spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way contract with the Magic but appeared in just two games with the parent club. Over 44 outings with the G League's Osceola Magic last season, he averaged 23.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 32.4 minutes per game. In a corresponding move, the Pacers waived James Wiseman.