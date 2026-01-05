Potter had 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to Orlando.

The double-double was his first of the season and just the second of his career, with the other coming for Utah back in 2022-23. Potter has started two straight games in Indiana's depleted frontcourt, making a solid contribution in each, and the 27-year-old big should continue getting a look as long as Isaiah Jackson (concussion) is on the shelf.