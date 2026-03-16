Pacers' Micah Potter: Dealing with triceps injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Potter (triceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Potter suffered an injury late in Sunday's loss to the Bucks that has been labeled a right triceps strain, putting his availability for Tuesday into question. With Pascal Siakam (knee) doubtful and Obi Toppin (foot) also questionable, Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson are candidates to see extended opportunities if Potter and others are ultimately ruled out.
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