Pacers' Micah Potter: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Potter (triceps) is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Potter is out for the first time since the Feb. 3 loss to the Jazz due to a triceps injury. His absence Tuesday should free up a couple of extra minutes for Kobe Brown to pick up in the frontcourt.
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