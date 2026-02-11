This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Micah Potter: Joins starting five
Potter is starting Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Potter will draw just his third start of the 2025-26 season as the Pacers are still waiting on Ivica Zubac (ankle) to make his Indiana debut. Potter and Jay Huff should handle the majority of the minutes at center Tuesday night.