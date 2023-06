King was selected 47th overall by the Pacers in the 2023 NBA draft.

King spent last season with the G League Ignite, averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. King has good length for a 6'5" guard, and with his elite athleticism, he could potentially play on the wings as well. With Oshae Brissett hitting free agency for the Pacers, King could have a chance to carve out a role on the rebuilding Pacers.