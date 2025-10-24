Toppin amassed 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Indiana didn't get much out of their centers Thursday, so coach Rick Carlisle leaned on some smaller lineups with Jarace Walker and Toppin both getting extended looks. Carlisle is still figuring out some rotation questions, and Toppin certainly made a strong statement that he'd like to be more involved with the way he played Thursday. His fantasy managers couldn't have asked for a better start.