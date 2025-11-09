Pacers' RayJ Dennis: Reduced role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dennis accumulated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across five minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to Denver.
Dennis logged five minutes for the second straight game, continuing to see his role reduce as the Pacers start to get healthy players back into the rotation. Given he has now played fewer than 10 minutes in three consecutive contests, fantasy managers can safely move on in all formats.