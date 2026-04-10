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Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Another absence coming
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1 min read
McConnell (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
The veteran hasn't played since March 29 and remains without a timetable to return. It would be a surprise to see him in the season finale Sunday.
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