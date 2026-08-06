Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Another productive campaign

McConnell continued to deliver steady production off the bench for Indiana during the 2025-26 campaign, serving as one of the league's most reliable reserve point guards.

The veteran remains an important source of playmaking and defensive intensity whenever he's on the floor, even in a limited role. With the Pacers returning much of their core, McConnell is expected to reprise his role as the team's primary backup point guard entering 2026-27, this time behind a returning Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).