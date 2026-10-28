Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle stated McConnell (hamstring) is "doing better" and "getting closer" to a return, Alex Golden of SI.com reports.

McConnell hasn't played this season due to a hamstring injury. While Carlisle didn't give a specific date on when McConnell will be cleared to suit up, it appears his return will come sooner rather than later. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, McConnell could work his way into the starting lineup at some point, though it may take him at least a few games before he receives a full workload.