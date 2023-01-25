McConnell amassed 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Bulls.
McConnell was one of four Pacers players to score 20 or more points, leading the team in assists en route to a double-double performance. McConnell has recorded at least 15 points and 10 assists three times this year, including in two straight contests.
