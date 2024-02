McConnell ended Saturday's 125-111 victory over the Knicks with 16 points (8-10 FG), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 18 minutes off the bench.

Tyrese Haliburton appears to be fully recovered from his hamstring injury, but McConnell is still providing solid numbers from the Pacers' backcourt. Over four games since returning to the second unit, the veteran guard is averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 boards and 0.8 steals in 20.0 minutes a contest.