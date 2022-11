Taylor produced 32 points (13-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge.

Taylor made his second appearance with Fort Wayne and dominated the G League competition once again. As long as he remains with the Mad Ants, the 23-year-old figures to be one of the league's top producers on a nightly basis, but he'll likely rejoin the NBA squad before too long.