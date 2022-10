Taylor has been inserted into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reports.

Taylor is taking over Myles Turner's spot in the lineup after Turner tweaked his ankle in pre-game warmups Wednesday. The second-year big man only appeared in 33 games last season and started in seven. Taylor will start over Indiana's first-round pick in 2021, Isaiah Jackson, which is a fairly surprising development.