Paul Pierce: Retires a Celtic
Pierce will retire with the Celtics after signing a non-guaranteed contract on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Pierce spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics, which included a Finals MVP showing in 2008 when he helped Boston secure the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy alongside Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. His decorated career also included 10 All-star appearances, which is why he's widely considered a lock to end up in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done. Pierce finished his career playing with the Nets, Wizards and Clippers, but his time in Boston will be remembered most, making Monday's one-day contract with the Celtics all the more special.
