Ingram is participating in training camp after an illness sidelined him during the final game of the World Cup.
No surprises here, but it's good to see Ingram at 100 percent for the start of camp. Ingram posted a career-high usage rate last season, but it's likely to trend down a bit with Zion Williamson back in the mix.
