Ingram had 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

Ingram ended as the Pelicans' second-best scorer behind Zion Williamson, who finished with 33 points, but the small forward had a strong effort across the board with contributions on both assists and rebounds as well. The star forward has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games and seems to have gotten back to his best shape after missing five contests at the beginning of the month due to a sore right toe.