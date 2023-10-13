Ingram delivered 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and four steals across 22 minutes in Thursday's 120-87 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Ingram spent part of his summer playing with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and while he didn't have as much rest as other players, he seems ready to go for the upcoming season. The shooting struggles in this game shouldn't be a major issue for a player that's still finding his best form. To note, Ingram averaged a career-best 24.7 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field during the 2022-23 season.