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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Another absence coming
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RotoWire Staff
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McGowens is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers
McGowens is sidelined for a fifth straight contest due to a right toe fracture. The guard is without a definitive timeline for a return, but next chance to play will come in Saturday's tilt against the Cavaliers.