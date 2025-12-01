McGowens notched 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Lakers.

McGowens is now with his fourth team in four seasons after signing a two-way contract with the Pelicans in July. A fractured rib halted what had been a promising campaign with Portland's G League club, but the Trail Blazers declined to extend his qualifying offer. The Pelicans are hurting at almost every position, so while McGowens' move from the Birmingham Squadron wasn't surprising, his team-leading Sunday result was unexpected.