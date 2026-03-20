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section: | slug: pelicans-bryce-mcgowens-listed-out-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Listed out for Saturday
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McGowens is out for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to a right toe fracture.
McGowens is running his absence streak up to six contests Saturday. His next opportunity to retake the floor arrives Tuesday in New York versus the Knicks, but McGowens appears to be out indefinitely.
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