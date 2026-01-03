McGowens accumulated 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McGowens got the starting nod despite being inactive for each of the Pelicans' two games prior to Friday's loss and ended up scoring in double digits for the first time since Dec. 11. The fourth-year guard's role for the Pelicans appears to be in flux, but he should be in line for more playing time for as long as Trey Murphy (back), Herbert Jones (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (hip) are sidelined.