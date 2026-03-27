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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Out again Friday
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1 min read
McGowens (toe) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
McGowens hasn't seen the floor since March 8 and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Houston.
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