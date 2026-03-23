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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Sitting vs. Knicks
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1 min read
McGowens (toe) is out for Tuesday's game against New York.
McGowens hasn't been able to suit up since March 8 due to a fractured toe. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Detroit.
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