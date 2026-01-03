Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGowens is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday.
McGowens did not play in the Pelicans' last three games, but he will be in the starting lineup Friday due to the absences of Saddiq Bey (hip), Trey Murphy (back) and Herbert Jones (ankle). Across eight starts this season, McGowens has averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 27.6 minutes per game.
