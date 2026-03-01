default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

McGowens will start against the Jazz on Saturday.

With Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) sidelined, McGowens will get the starting nod Saturday. As a starter this season (12 games), he has averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.

More News