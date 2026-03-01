site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Starting sans Murray
Feb 28, 2026
McGowens will start against the Jazz on Saturday.
With Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) sidelined, McGowens will get the starting nod Saturday. As a starter this season (12 games), he has averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.
