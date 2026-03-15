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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Still out for Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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McGowens (toe) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
McGowens will miss a third straight game due to a right small toe fracture. The timetable for his return remains unclear at this point. Herbert Jones remains the main beneficiary with McGowens sidelined.