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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Still sidelined
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McGowens is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a right toe fracture.
McGowens last appeared during the March 8 win over the Wizards and holds no timetable for a return to action. His absence opens up a few extra minutes for Jeremiah Fears in the backcourt.
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