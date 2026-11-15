Pierre finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Pierre provided New Orleans with an energy boost off the bench, casually dropping a career-high 13 points in 23 minutes. Prior to Saturday, Pierre had appeared only twice all season, playing a total of just 11 minutes. While this was a pleasure to watch, we would need to see a much bigger sample size, before making any moves outside of the deepest leagues.