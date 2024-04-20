Valanciunas ended Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game win over the Kings with 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes.

Valanciunas was a non-factor in the loss against the Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, but he stepped up in a big way here, as the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (hamstring). and posted his second double-double since the beginning of April. He ends the season with averages of 12.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game across 84 appearances, as he didn't miss a single game throughout the campaign. However, his statistical output suffered a marked regression for the second consecutive year, and his future with the Pelicans is not entirely clear for 2024-25 and beyond.