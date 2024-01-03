Valanciunas finished Tuesday's 112-85 win over the Nets with 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal over 20 minutes.

It was Valanciunas' first double-double since Dec. 26 and his 18th on the year. He had a productive December when he averaged 15.8 points on 58.8 percent shooting, 10.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Valanciunas' minutes will likely go down with Larry Nance back after missing 13 games with a right rib fracture, but the former should still provide solid fantasy production, especially with his rebounding.