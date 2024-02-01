Valanciunas supplied 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Rockets.

Valanciunas scored at least 20 points for the first time in the past three weeks, taking advantage of the fact Zion Williamson (foot) was on the sideline. Prior to Wednesday, he had been putting up serviceable numbers, sitting just inside the top 120 over the past two weeks. He remains a must-roster player but managers should temper their expectations when the Pelicans are healthy.