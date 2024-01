Valanciunas produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 win over Utah.

The Pelicans ran away with Tuesday's victory, and Valanciunas finished the game with his second consecutive double-double. He's posted double-doubles in six of his 11 appearances this month, averaging 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.0 minutes per game.