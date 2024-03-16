Valanciunas amassed four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 18 minutes during Friday's 112-104 win over the Clippers.

Valanciunas was woeful in the loss, scoring just four points in 18 minutes. He has now scored single digits in six of the past eight games, playing limited minutes despite remaining in the starting lineup. The Pelicans are rolling right now, having won five of their previous six games. As long as his reduced role continues, Valacinuas can be dropped in all standard formats.