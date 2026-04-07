Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawkins (illness) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Utah.
Hawkins officially has the green light to suit up after being listed as questionable. With Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey not expected to see any action, and Dejounte Murray (hand), Yves Missi (hand) and Trey Murphy (ankle) ruled out, Hawkins might find himself in the starting lineup. If anything, he should see more opportunities to produce.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Dealing with illness•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Sees 22 minutes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Muted role continues•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Barely visible in win•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Plays 22 minutes off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins: Cleared to play Tuesday•