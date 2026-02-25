site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pelicans-micah-peavy-available-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pelicans' Micah Peavy: Available for Thursday
•
1 min read
Peavy (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Peavy is no longer on the injury report after missing four games in a row. He's likely to be an emergency depth option going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read