Bey finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's 115-94 win over Golden State.

Bey led New Orleans in scoring and matched his season high with five three-pointers, providing the perimeter production the Pelicans needed to snap their six-game losing streak. This was his fifth game of the season with at least 20 points, and he remains a key contributor for the Pelicans regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.