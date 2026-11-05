Watford finished with seven points (1-1 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Watford made his lone field-goal attempt and did most of his scoring at the charity stripe. The versatile forward also contributed defensively, though three turnovers and four personal fouls diminished an otherwise useful bench performance. His ability to fill multiple statistical categories is intriguing, but his limited offensive involvement restricts his appeal to deeper fantasy leagues.