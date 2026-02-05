Murphy finished Wednesday's 141-137 overtime loss to the Bucks with 44 points (15-28 FG, 12-19 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, six rebounds and three steals over 40 minutes.

Murphy put on a show during Wednesday's back-and-forth contest. The fifth-year pro finished with a career high in points and three-pointers and become the eighth player in NBA history to record at least 12 three-pointers in a game while setting a Pelicans franchise record in made threes, per ESPN.com. Murphy is in the midst of a career year, averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 35.9 minutes per game.