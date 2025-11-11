Murphy chipped in 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Murphy was unable to repeat the 41-point outburst he delivered against the Spurs on Saturday, but he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. There's a strong argument to say Murphy has been the Pelicans' best player this season -- even ahead of Zion Williamson (hamstring) -- and is on a scoring tear with an average of 21.7 points per contest over his last six games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor in that stretch.