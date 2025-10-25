Murphy finished Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Spurs with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 46 minutes.

Following a modest box score in the Pelicans opener, Murphy excelled against the Spurs. He was dialed in on the boards, efficient from the field, and active on defense. His 46 minutes led all players in Friday's overtime loss. He'll have the weekend to recuperate before attempting to repeat that effort against Boston Monday.