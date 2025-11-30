Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (elbow) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Murphy will miss his second straight game due to the elbow issue, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. Bryce McGowens will likely earn another start Sunday, while Saddiq Bey will see a massive spike in usage with Zion Williamson (hamstring) also unavailable.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Goes for 25 points•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Logs season high in triples in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Season-high four steals Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Outstanding effort not enough•