Murphy (elbow) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Murphy will miss his second straight game due to the elbow issue, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. Bryce McGowens will likely earn another start Sunday, while Saddiq Bey will see a massive spike in usage with Zion Williamson (hamstring) also unavailable.

