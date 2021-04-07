Magnay (coach's decision) didn't play during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.
The rookie has made just one appearance so far this season with New Orleans. Magnay logged three minutes of action during his NBA debut March 23 against the Lakers and missed his only field-goal attempt.
