Williamson contributed 24 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 victory over the Knicks.

Despite the Knicks' defense sagging back and daring Williamson to shoot the three, the 2019 first overall pick took advantage of the space to go wherever he wanted in the half court setting. The five shots he missed in the game all came in the first quarter, with Williamson closing out the game shooting a perfect 10-of-10 from the field. He'll look to help the Pelicans continue their hot start to the season when they welcome the Warriors on Monday.