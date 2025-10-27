Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against Boston, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson is a fresh addition to the injury report with a left foot bone contusion). Given how cautious the team has been with Williamson in the past, there's a good chance he's held out Monday. Through the opening two games, Williamson has averaged 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals in 35.2 minutes per contest.
