Bogdanovic (calf) will be available for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers,James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic finally has the green light to make his season debut, although he will have unspecified restrictions Saturday. Going forward, coach Monty Williams said his lineups will be fluid, adding that Bogdanovic will be used as a power forward against smaller frontcourts and as a wing against bigger lineups.